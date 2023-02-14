Philippines aviation: USD11 billion Sangley Point airport government-private sector JV agreed
After a previous agreement to build and operate a new commercial airport at the Sangley Point military airbase near Manila was cancelled, it looked as if that was the end of the road for the project.
With a separate new airport also planned, there appeared to be little need for four airports to serve a city that does not put through as much air traffic as its international neighbours.
However, there might have been political issues involved in the previous cancellation and now a public-private consortium has been formed, including some big hitters from outside the region, to get the job done.
With a projected 100mppa, Sangley Point could become the biggest airport serving the capital, but the lingering questions about overcapacity remain.
In the meantime, the government is seeking a private sector operator for the existing Ninoy Aquino airport, and also for regional ones.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.