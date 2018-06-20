Philippine Airlines: big fleet changes as A321neos, A350-900s arrive

Philippine Airlines (PAL) faces a momentous but challenging second half of 2018 as the airline group takes delivery of 13 aircraft and launches at least four new international routes. New nonstop flights to New York, Mumbai, New Delhi and Sapporo represent the latest phase in a strategic expansion plan that has already included five new nonstop long-haul destinations since the beginning of 2017.

PAL recently took delivery of its first A321neo after several months of engine related delays. A second A321neo will be delivered next month along with PAL’s first A350-900. Both types feature lie-flat business class seats as part of an initiative to improve PAL’s long-haul product and attractiveness to potential partners.

PAL will use its first six A321neos, all of which will be delivered this year, for a new long haul low density narrowbody operation. Four A350s are slated to be delivered in 2H2018 and will be used to launch nonstop flights to New York and potentially to right-size London, which is now suffering from overcapacity with 777s.