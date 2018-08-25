Pegasus Airlines SWOT: Turkey's ultra-LCC is set for further growth
In 1H2018 the ultra-LCC Pegasus Airlines achieved passenger growth of 13.9%, a slightly faster pace than its FY2018 target of 11%-13%. It also narrowed its losses in the seasonally loss-making first half, recording an operating profit margin of -2.7% versus -8.6% a year earlier.
Both Pegasus and its leading local rival, Turkish Airlines, enjoyed a strong return to profit in 2017 after rare losses in 2016, when a series of geopolitical and terrorist events in Turkey had weighed on demand. Turkey enjoyed a healthy recovery in air traffic in 2017 and Pegasus' traffic growth outpaced that of Turkish. This recovery continued into 2018, but the recent slump in the Turkish lira is a reminder of the macro risks faced by Pegasus.
Nevertheless, in spite of the unfolding currency crisis at the time of its 1H2018 results (on 13-Aug-2018), Pegasus has maintained its FY2018 guidance. Its position as Turkey's leading low cost airline has led to consistent strong growth over many years – the kind of track record that breeds confidence.
In this context, this report considers Pegasus' strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.