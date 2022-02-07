Pareto rules: Sydney Airport shareholders vote 80:20 in favour of sale

CAPA has kept close tabs on the proposal made in the middle of 2021 by a consortium of investors to acquire Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD), the country’s premier gateway. As it anticipated, the deal has been completed as shareholders have agreed the proposed price, which had twice been increased. It only remains for the regulators to do their job.

It appears to be a good deal for everyone. The shareholders could not realistically have expected a better offer still while the Kingsford Smith Airport is hosting only one fifth of the passengers it was in 2019. The investors are well represented at large gateway airports elsewhere and respected within the aviation community.

Now the question is when other buyers (and sellers) will pluck up the courage to get the airport M&A activity heading back towards what it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit.