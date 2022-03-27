Pandemic hurts Beijing Capital Airport finances, complicated by politics
China is where the coronavirus pandemic began and China is where it shows no sign of ending as Beijing Capital Airport, the country’s premier gateway, braces itself for more heavy losses in the financial year just ended.
Indeed, there seems to be little hope for the near future either as the country battens down the hatches for an anticipated invasion of the Omicron variant that is devastating Hong Kong.
With a slowing economy and real estate disruptions, and allegations of far too close an association with Russia, being a foreign investor in China’s airports brings some challenges.
Most airport investors bade goodbye to the country long ago.
