PACTE: French government divests its stake in airport Groupe ADP

The French government intends to present its PACTE Bill on growth and economic transformation on 18-Jun-2018.

PACTE (Plan d'action pour la croissance et la transformation des entreprises) are the French initials for ‘Action Plan for Companies’ Growth and Transformation’. PACTE is just one of numerous reforms developed by the incoming President Macron, and included within it is an intention to divest the government’s stake in Groupe ADP – the operator of the Paris airports and, directly or indirectly, 35 other airports across the globe.

This is not the first privatisation of what was Aéroports de Paris (AdP). AdP became Groupe ADP, with Paris Aéroport retained as a brand name for the Parisian airports in the group. Various transactions have left the government with a 50.6% stake in the company.

This report looks at its implications for the further privatisation of Groupe ADP.