Pacific island airline update: airlines target fleet growth, despite industry pressures

While the post-pandemic period has been particularly tough for the small Pacific island airlines, some are continuing to make progress on fleet renewal programmes.

Airlines all over the globe have been affected by the supply chain crisis; however, the challenge has been greater for small and remote Pacific island airlines as they look to rebuild traffic flows.

Many of these airlines were planning long-overdue fleet upgrades before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their efforts.

Now, renewal is back on the agenda for airlines like New Guinea's Air Niugini and New Caledonia's Aircalin.

Air Niugini is about to start taking delivery of new narrowbodies, and Aircalin is looking ahead to the second phase of its fleet renewal.

The financial struggles of airlines in Pacific island markets is illustrated by Air Vanuatu's flirtation with bankruptcy and re-emergence on a smaller scale.

Recognising the challenges faced by the smaller Pacific Island airlines, Air Marshall Islands and Nauru Islands have entered into an agreement to cooperate across a wide range of areas.