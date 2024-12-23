Outlook 2025: North America – premium ambitions run strong among region's airlines
If an algorithm was created to track the number of times premium was used in North American airline discourse over a couple of years, the results would be significantly higher than profits at some of the region's airlines.
Premium products, ranging from seats to lounge access, are cornerstones of nearly every major North American airline's strategy - regardless of business model.
As a case in point - the decision by the ULCC Frontier Airlines to introduce a first class offering.
The push into premium products is arguably more than a decade old; but various factors have accelerated the adoption of them by unlikely airlines.
Now the question for 2025 and beyond is: if there's a risk for oversupply in the premium space.
