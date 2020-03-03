Oman Aviation Group considers privatisation of Muscat Seeb Airport
Oman Aviation Group CEO Mustafa Al Hinai plans to consider Muscat Seeb International Airport’s privatisation. Mr Al Hinai said: "Privatisation will continue to be an option as long as it's to the benefit of the group and it's to the benefit of the country".
Those are well chosen words in the light of the failed privatisation to a consortium led by BAA plc in the early 2000s. BAA was in a consortium with its local partner Suhail Bahwan Group and ABB Equity Ventures and won preferred bidder status for the privatisation of both the Seeb and Salalah airports in Sep-2001.
But conflicting statements arising out of the government over the last two years do not lend the clarity that is needed as to whether there will be another attempt at privatisation.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.