Oman Aviation Group considers privatisation of Muscat Seeb Airport

Oman Aviation Group CEO Mustafa Al Hinai plans to consider Muscat Seeb International Airport’s privatisation. Mr Al Hinai said: "Privatisation will continue to be an option as long as it's to the benefit of the group and it's to the benefit of the country".

Those are well chosen words in the light of the failed privatisation to a consortium led by BAA plc in the early 2000s. BAA was in a consortium with its local partner Suhail Bahwan Group and ABB Equity Ventures and won preferred bidder status for the privatisation of both the Seeb and Salalah airports in Sep-2001.

But conflicting statements arising out of the government over the last two years do not lend the clarity that is needed as to whether there will be another attempt at privatisation.