Asia aviation: Singapore Changi Airport ‘leading Asia Pacific in travel recovery‘– part two

In the battle for ‘regional supremacy’ (and those battles will be harder fought now, in what could be a no-man’s land between two Black Swans) the pandemic recovery and traffic gains being made now could be crucial.

In some regions of the world the travel recovery is progressing equally among countries. But in Asia Pacific that is not the case, with North Asian countries, in particular, lagging on account of protracted travel restrictions.

That has given some of the airports in Southeast Asia the opportunity to forge an advantage.

Singapore’s Changi Airport is at the forefront, and claims to be leading the entire Asia Pacific region in that recovery.

The figures look promising, but the authorities have a big decision still to make on the provision of future capacity needs – one that was put off during the pandemic, and where intentions appear to remain vague.

This is part two of a two-part report.