Norway's Avinor postpones decision on New Bodo Airport on financial grounds

Norway’s state-operated but corporatised airports and air navigation services provider Avinor has responsibility for 35 airports across the country, from big ones like Oslo Gardermoen, to mid-sized city ones, to the small, mainly coastal area ones that are essential for local communities to flourish.

Avinor has invested a great deal in Oslo Gardermoen airport in recent years, which is reasonable as it is the premier gateway to and from the city. But the small coastal airports need some TLC too, and even more so when they could be the arrival point for a new kind of tourist from North America, where the country is increasingly being discovered.

That is why the non-metropolitan population will be watching events carefully at Mo I Rana and Bodø, where new airports have been planned for some time but where one of them – Bodø – has now been postponed on financial grounds.