Norway assesses feasibility of third Oslo Airport runway: part two – alliance and LCC influences
Avinor Oslo Airport is one of only two out of five Nordic country capital city airports not to have three runways. Two should be adequate for 28 mppa, which was the airport's total in 2019.
The airport is located 47km north of the capital and is at the forefront of the adoption of environmental guidelines and practices. Its goals are in line with the UN's sustainability goals and support the EU's 'Green Deal', where significantly increased environmental and climate attention is expected.
But Avinor is nothing if not ambitious and, with financial results continuing to improve, clearly sees an end to the pandemic impasse and better economic circumstances.
The government, which owns it, has established a committee to investigate a third runway – it probably will go ahead, and the concept stands to be disproved. The biggest difficulty will be convincing the public in a country that is almost as environmentally aware as neighbouring Sweden.
This is part two of a two-part report.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.