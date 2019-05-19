North American airlines and AI: usage is becoming more widespread

As the aviation sector’s investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) reaches approximately USD2 billion by 2025, North American airlines are stepping up their commitments to using AI in a variety of business functions.

Air Canada has been one of the more vocal North American operators about the promise of AI, and now the airline has committed to creating AI labs with the aim of using big data and AI functionality in its maintenance and frequent flyer programme. Delta is also using AI in everything from maintenance to HR functions.

Those are the latest examples of North American airlines going beyond discussing AI’s potential, and there is little reason to doubt more operators will continue to disclose more applications of AI. For now, it is tough to determine the returns on investment from AI; but airlines seem to have little doubt about the returns AI can generate.