Norse Atlantic: London Gatwick's biggest airline to North America
Norse Atlantic will be London Gatwick's biggest North Atlantic airline by seats in the peak northern summer months this year.
In the Gatwick to North America market the start-up will rank ahead of such well established names as British Airways, Air Transat, JetBlue, WestJet, Delta Air Lines and TUI Airways. Only a year after entering this market, its capacity will be at the level reached by Norwegian Air in 2017, three years after its entry. Norwegian exited the market in 2020.
Gatwick is to be Norse Atlantic's most important airport by seats in the peak summer months of 2023, accounting for 58% of its seat capacity in the week of 14-Aug-2023.
As of 8-May-2023, Norse's Gatwick operation has a fleet of three active Boeing 787-9 aircraft and one currently parked, operated by Norse Atlantic UK. This compares with five aircraft at the group's other locations.
The airline said in late Feb-2023 that it is planning to build up to five aircraft and a network of seven destinations at Gatwick this summer.
