No love lost at Dallas Love Field Airport, as Wright was shown to be wrong

On Valentine’s Day, Dallas’ Love Field airport proves that love (or should that be LOV) will find a way.

Owing its existence to a military need, and named for an air force pilot, it could have become a storage facility but was saved by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and ‘The Big Orange’ (Braniff).

The opening of Dallas Fort Worth, and then US airline deregulation, led to tough restrictions on permissible flights – the Wright Amendment.

But Southwest Airlines, already in situ, plied its trade in limited routes and saved the day for a second time.

Benefitting from a lack of competition, Southwest built up a major base and introduced measures that are now commonplace among budget airlines.

The Wright Amendment was eventually repealed, but the quid pro quo was capping the airport at just 20 gates.

Despite this, the route network now covers much of the US, and the highest-ever passenger total was recorded in 2023.

Dallas’ Love Field Airport hasn’t always embraced its airlines equally

Valentine’s Day is as good a time as any to take a look at the secondary airport serving Dallas, Texas – namely Love Field, or LOV to give it its IATA code.

The airport is one that was named after a US military pilot, one of the first to die in the nascent air force, but it struggled to establish itself because of an arcane piece of legislation enacted in 1979 when the country’s domestic aviation platform had just been shaken to the core by the 1978 Airline Deregulation Act.

Along the way it has played host to the birth and growth of Southwest Airlines to be the third largest airline in the US by passengers carried (2023), the highest ranked LCC and the fourth largest in the world (again, by passengers carried).

LOV, lying six miles (10km) from downtown Dallas, is public sector owned and managed and it dates back to 1917. It was the city’s main airport until 1974, when Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) opened.

LOV is named after Moss L Love who, while assigned to the US Army 11th Cavalry, died in an aeroplane crash near San Diego, California, in Sep-1913, becoming the tenth fatality in US Army aviation history. His Wright Model C biplane crashed during practice for his Military Aviator Test. The aircraft model’s type is somewhat ironic, as shall be revealed.

LOV was one of a series of camps established to train prospective pilots after the United States entered into World War I, so there was little in the way of love in its intent.

With the sudden end of World War I in Nov-1918, the future operational status of Love Field was unknown, but it was kept open owing to the outstanding combat record established by Love-trained pilots in Europe, as well as the optimal weather conditions in the Dallas area for flight training.

It could have been no more than a storage facility until saved by American, Delta and ‘the Big Orange’

LOV then became a storage facility, with regular military flights cross-country to the US East Coast – which turned out to be further than commercial flights were permitted later.

In 1928 the City of Dallas purchased Love Field, which opened for civilian use, with the first passenger service taking place. In Apr-1932 the first paved runways at the airfield were completed, and by Mar-1939 the airfield had 21 weekday airline departures by airlines such as American Airlines, Braniff Airways and Delta Air Lines.

Two of those airlines remain in service today but only one, Delta, continues to serve LOV. American is still around of course, it is the world’s largest airline group.

But Braniff (known as ‘the Big Orange’, after the bright orange paint scheme on its first Boeing 747), and an operator of the supersonic Concorde for a short time, ceased airline operation in 1982, although it still exists as a company. Braniff belonged to a different era of opulence in air travel and didn’t adapt successfully to deregulation like many others.

During World War 2 LOV was reactivated as a military facility and a new north-south runway (18/36) and northwest-southeast runway (13/31) were completed. Today there are three runways, the longest being 2680m and the shortest being 1875m.

The year 1953, and a competitor emerges…

In 1953 LOV got a competitor in the shape of Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Field, which would later become Greater Southwest International Airport. Fort Worth had attempted to negotiate with Dallas to collaborate on the new airport, but Dallas repeatedly declined those attempts.

LOV's new terminal opened to the airlines in Jan-1958. Turbine-power flights began in Apr-1959, and jet airline flights began in Jul-1959, when American Airlines started Boeing 707 flights to New York.

By 1963 LOV had direct, no change of plane, Boeing 707 jet service to London and Frankfurt.

(The year 1963 was also the year President John F Kennedy arrived in Dallas at LOV, only to be assassinated one hour later as his motorcade drove through the city. Just 90 minutes after that, Vice President Lyndon B Johnson was sworn in as president aboard Air Force One, before its departure from Love Field to Washington, DC).

…and a bigger one in 1964, with DFW on the drawing board

In 1964 the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), tired of funding competing commercial airports in Dallas and Fort Worth, gave the two cities (Dallas and Fort Worth) a six-month period to plan a new regional airport.

In 1968 they finalised an agreement to build what is now Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, or DFW, and to restrict air-carrier operations at their respective municipal airports to promote the new facility. All airlines then operating at LOV simultaneously agreed to shift all commercial flights to DFW Airport when it opened in early 1974.

Southwest announces its presence and kickstarts today’s global LCC movement

In 1971 the still nascent Southwest Airlines – formed in 1967 as Air Southwest Co. and adopting its current name in 1971 – argued that the CAB had no jurisdiction over purely intrastate flight; it received an air operator's certificate from the State of Texas to operate from any airport in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area.

The airline began quick, no-frills, flights between LOV, Houston, and San Antonio, thereby kickstarting the low cost movement globally. Southwest had not signed the 1968 regional airport agreement, and the airline's founders felt that Dallas residents would find the long drive to DFW Airport inconvenient, and contrary to any notion of a ‘quick trip.’

The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth and the Dallas–Fort Worth Regional Airport Board sued, arguing that the 1968 agreement gave them the authority to force Southwest to fly from DFW; however, the courts ruled in Southwest's favour, stating that the cities could not block the airline from using Love Field, so long as it remained open as an airport.

In 1973 LOV reached a record number of enplanements, and ranked as the eighth busiest airport in the United States.

But in Jan-1974 DFW Airport opened, ending most passenger service at LOV. The aforementioned Greater Southwest International Airport, which was located just south of DFW Airport and lay in its flight path, was permanently closed and subsequently demolished.

With the drastic reduction in flights, LOV decommissioned several of its concourses and seemed to be heading in the same direction.

But then in 1974 came the deregulation of the US airline industry, and Southwest announced plans to start interstate service in 1979 – a proposal that was quickly endorsed by federal regulators. But this upset local officials, who feared that increased commercial traffic at LOV could threaten DFW Airport's financial stability.

The Wright Amendment set severe restrictions on air services at LOV, but benefitted Southwest initially

That led to the Fort Worth-based US Representative (and later Speaker of the House) Jim Wright to push a law through Congress: the 'Wright Amendment', which restricted air service at Love Field.

Passenger service on regular mid-sized and large aircraft could only be provided from there to locations within Texas and four neighbouring states (Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico). Further, airlines could not offer connecting flights, through service on another airline, or through ticketing beyond the five-state region. Long haul service to other states was only allowed using aircraft with 56, or fewer, passenger seats.

These straitjackets dissuaded major airlines from starting service out of Love Field; that freed Southwest from direct competition, and that airline continued to build its LOV operation by offering convenient short haul flights. This success eventually prompted other airlines to consider using the airport for short haul trips, including Muse Air and Continental Airlines.

The restrictions also prompted the practice known as double ticketing – whereby passengers would buy a separate ticket on a connecting flight at another airport to avoid the Wright regulations (the forerunner of latter day self-connection on LCCs), and similar practices to avoid high point-to-point fares on rail networks.

The later 'Shelby Amendment' made little difference to the status quo

To cut a long story short, several legal challenges to the Wright Amendment were laid down in the early and mid-1990s, culminating in the Shelby Amendment in 1997 – a halfway house of a law which permitted Love Field flights to three more states – Kansas, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The amendment incorporated a definition of 56-passenger jets that could fly to other states to include any aircraft weighing less than 300,000 pounds (150 short tons [US], 136 tonnes) with 56 or fewer seats; despite Fort Worth suing Dallas to prevent the Shelby Amendment from going into effect.

More intrigue than at Southfork Ranch

There was more intrigue than there was in the TV soap opera ‘Dallas’ (which was hugely popular at this time, ending its 13-year run in 1991): Oil baron JR Ewing and ‘who shot him?’. Southfork Ranch, an entire series season that was later revealed to be a dream of one of the characters, ‘n all.

In 2000 several federal appeals court decisions finally struck down all lawsuits against the Shelby Amendment.

Fort Worth and American Airlines appealed to the US Supreme Court, which refused to review the case. These decisions opened the door to increased domestic long haul flights out of Love Field, again using 56-passenger jets.

In late 2004 Southwest – surprisingly perhaps considering how it had benefitted from the amendment in the short term, but with an eye to bigger things – announced its active opposition to the Wright Amendment, claiming that the law was anti-competitive and outdated.

Missouri subsequently attached an amendment to a transportation spending bill to exempt the state from the Wright restrictions.

Southwest began nonstop flights from Love Field to St Louis and Kansas City, and on the same day, American Airlines announced that it would start service from Love Field to the same Missouri airports.

In 2006 the Wright Amendment is repealed, but LOV is capped at 20 gates

In 2006 a compromise was reached between American, Southwest, Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth to repeal the Wright Amendment, with several conditions, including that the ban on nonstop flights outside the Wright ‘zone’ would remain until 2014. Love Field, capped at 20 gates, would handle only domestic flights nonstop, still leaving the international field clear for DFW.

In a slightly peculiar condition, if Southwest begins flights from any other North Texas airport before 2025, it must give up one Love Field gate.

Southwest rapidly began one-stop or connecting service between LOV and 25 destinations outside the Wright zone, while American made travel between Love Field and locations outside the Wright zone available within a year.

In 2009 a plan to modernise LOV was announced, costing USD520 million and replacing the existing terminals with a single new 20-gate concourse and expanded baggage facilities. That prompted jockeying by airlines to access LOV, including Virgin America (subsequently absorbed into Alaska Airlines).

Even more legal shenanigans were manifested in the form of Delta threatening to sue the city of Dallas over a gate issue, which was resolved with help from both Southwest and United, and then the city of Dallas brought a lawsuit against all parties in Jun-2015 to resolve the issue in court.

The upshot was that Delta eventually added direct flights beyond those to its Atlanta hub, to Los Angeles and New York, and becoming a major player at LOV.

In 2021 the airport initiated a USD141 million project to completely demolish and rebuild runway 13R/31L, and that was completed in Jun-2022.

Highest-ever passenger total recorded in 2023

LOV has experienced more ups and downs than most airports would expect during its existence, and has survived the very real prospect of going out of business altogether – an unthinkable scenario for the United States’ ninth largest city.

As things stand in Feb-2024, first off, passenger traffic reached its highest-ever level in 2023, at 17.6 million. Before the COVID-19 pandemic there had been growth in every year from 2010 to 2019.

A quick glance at the chart below is all that is required to understand the significance of the ending of the Wright Amendment provisions in 2015, with 54% growth recorded in that year.

Dallas Love Field: annual traffic, passenger numbers/growth, 2009-2023

The 2024 seat capacity to date is slightly above 2019 levels, but equally, slightly below that of 2023.

The airport remains domestic only – nothing has changed in that respect and consequently there are no foreign airlines either.

There is no known initiative to change that position either.

Southwest dominates, but it has earned the (w)right to

Southwest remains the largest airline by far, with more than 96% of capacity and 91% of movements, and if anything the airline has consolidated its power base at LOV more than ever.

While some users might prefer to see some more competition, that isn’t really possible until the gate capping is removed.

Dallas Love Field: domestic/system seats by airline, for the week commencing 12-Feb-2024

In 2024 Southwest has extended its bookable seat schedule through to 04-Aug-2024, featuring an all-time high of 4526 departures.

The Boeing 737-700, a mainstay of Southwest’s fleet, is still the most popular aircraft in use at LOV, at 46.2% of the total capacity.

LOV is indisputably a point-to-point airport, and aligned capacity amounts to only 2.6%.

With a midnight to 0600 curfew (it is surrounded by residential accommodation) LOV is well used throughout the other 18 hours.

The chart below shows capacity utilisation by the hour on 14-Feb-2024. Other days have a very similar profile.

Dallas Love Field: system seats per hour, for 14-Feb-2024

The 20-gate cap clearly remains a hindrance to LOV’s growth.

The route network today covers most of the US

The most intriguing graphic is that of LOV’s network today (see below).

Dallas Love Field: network map for the week commencing 12-Feb-2024

From a patchwork quilt of a handful of flights across the southern states, the airport's route network (while not quite all-embracing) now covers most of the main population centres of the US. LOV could reasonably act as a hub for airlines other than Southwest, and even an international one involving Canada and Mexico, if it was permitted to do so and if the gate capacity was increased.

Which all goes to prove – that it isn’t so much a question of ‘What’s LOV got to do with it’ as Tina Turner enquired, as ‘LOV will find a way’ as Lionel Richie insisted.