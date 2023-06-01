Nigeria aviation: Abuja and Kano Airport concessions approved to Corporación América-led consortium
Corporación América, based in Argentina, has previously been reported to have bid for the concession contracts for two Nigerian airports, as part of a consortium. At the same time as, separately, bids have been lodged for the Lagos airport by another two of the main actors in the sector. Now the bids have been accepted.
Matters are progressing rapidly, after many years of delays caused by opposition from political parties and unions.
Just as the greenfield airport Bugesera, at Kigali in Rwanda, will be watched carefully as its operators seek to establish a new benchmark for the continent, the first dipping of a toe into Africa by one of the world’s largest operators will also inevitably come under scrutiny.
The future of foreign company investment into African airports could hang on these two projects.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.