Nigeria aviation: Abuja and Kano Airport concessions approved to Corporación América-led consortium

Corporación América, based in Argentina, has previously been reported to have bid for the concession contracts for two Nigerian airports, as part of a consortium. At the same time as, separately, bids have been lodged for the Lagos airport by another two of the main actors in the sector. Now the bids have been accepted.

Matters are progressing rapidly, after many years of delays caused by opposition from political parties and unions.

Just as the greenfield airport Bugesera, at Kigali in Rwanda, will be watched carefully as its operators seek to establish a new benchmark for the continent, the first dipping of a toe into Africa by one of the world’s largest operators will also inevitably come under scrutiny.

The future of foreign company investment into African airports could hang on these two projects.