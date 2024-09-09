New Zealand almost triples its tourism tax despite warnings from IATA

New Zealand Minister of Tourism and Hospitality: high majority support raising IVL to cover costs of tourism

New Zealand's Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Matt Doocey said a public consultation found 93% of submitters supported raising the IVL to help cover the costs of tourism.

He noted the IVL would generally make up less than 3% of the total spending for an international visitor while in New Zealand, stating it is "unlikely to have a significant impact on visitor numbers".

New levy follows increase in government charges for visitor visas...

Tourism Industry Aotearoa stated the planned IVL increase comes shortly after a more than 60% increase in government charges for visitor visas.

This means visitors requiring a visa will need to pay up to NZD500 per person, more than double the cost of Canada (around NZD220) and 66% more than Australia (around NZD300) for those visitors.

... but arrivals from Australia and Pacific will be exempt

Visitors from Australia and the Pacific will not be required to pay the levy. This is surely welcome news for New Zealand's tourism industry, as 1.4 million of the 3.2 million international visitors to New Zealand in the year ended Jun-2024 originated from these areas.

CAPA - Centre for Aviation and Statistics New Zealand data for 2023 shows 42.5% of New Zealand international arrivals were from Australia, with the US, UK and China the largest markets from outside of the Pacific region.

New Zealand visitor arrivals by market, 2023

There is concern the decision will hurt New Zealand's global competitiveness

Tourism Industry Aotearoa CEO Rebecca Ingram heeded a warning the increase could further hurt New Zealand's global competitiveness, noting the country is "falling behind the rest of the world".

IATA echoed this warning, stating the increase could further delay the recovery in visitor numbers to beyond 2026. IATA interim regional VP for North Asia and Asia Pacific Dr Xie Xingquan added: "The government's analysis indicated that more than three times of economic activity will be removed from the country for every dollar generated from additional IVL revenue".

IATA said the recovery of the New Zealand aviation market currently lags behind major markets such as Australia, Canada, France, Spain, the UK, and the US. The IVL increase could be a significant obstacle to its chances of catching up.

During the public consultation process for the IVL, IATA had provided a submission urging that the IVL not be increased. "Unfortunately, the government announced the increased levy and its application in the 2024 budget while the consultation process was still ongoing, casting doubt on the process' effectiveness," said Dr Xie.

CAPA - Centre for Aviation and OAG data show that New Zealand international capacity has this year continued to track below the pre-pandemic performance of 2019.

New Zealand weekly total international seats, as at week commencing 02-Sep-2024