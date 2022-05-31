New York’s Stewart Airport rejected by start-up transatlantic airline Norse Atlantic
To use a common phrase, the jury remains out on whether long haul LCCs have a long term future, and particularly so on trans Atlantic routes. The main representative there, Norwegian, was already in financial difficulties on account of those routes before the pandemic.
Another Norwegian airline, the start-up Norse Atlantic Airways, looked set to fill many of the gaps left by its predecessor and has acquired many aircraft. But they are parked up at Oslo airport while the management sits out the current set of global ‘reasons not to start an airline.’ They could be there for a long time.
One of the first targets for Norse Atlantic was the peripheral New York airport, Stewart International, one which for a short time benefitted Norwegian considerably – and vice versa – but it has decided to postpone operations there until cargo facilities are improved.
This prompts questions about what facilities such airlines will be seeking at secondary airports in the future and what a cost/benefit analysis says about the efficacy of providing those facilities.
