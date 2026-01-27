New York Port Authority foresees a long-term P3 deal for Newark Airport Terminal B – who will bite?
A great deal of public-private partnership (P3) activity has taken place at airports in New York in the past few years, to finance major items of infrastructure. In late 2024 the Port Authority outlined plans for a new terminal building at Newark Liberty Airport, but left open its financing. CAPA - Centre for Aviation speculated that there would be a P3, eventually.
That 'eventually' was at least influenced by a series of events, some of them within the Port Authority's control and others not, that identified Newark as probably the least efficient and customer-friendly airport in the US.
The majority of those issues have since been circumvented, although a handful remains. The question is: to what degree the usual suspects that have invested greatly at other Port Authority airports in the last half decade or so - and those that aspire to - will be influenced by recent history and perhaps decide that Newark is a bridge too far.
And that includes airlines.
This report also includes an overview of P3 activity at some other US airports.
