New Phnom Penh Airport: to be one of the world’s largest by land area
While it is not unknown for a government to dispense with the services of a foreign private sector operator that has managed its three commercial airports for many years, it is not unheard of.
And that is what has happened in Cambodia, whose government has put the job of building and operating a new airport for the capital, Phnom Penh, in the hands of a state-led joint venture which includes a Cambodian private company known for big real estate investments.
The new airport was planned before the pandemic, and with good reason, but even opening in 2025 it will have to deal with its legacy, which means making some important decisions now.
