New Central Polish Airport at a turning point – passenger, cargo, military – or a mix of all three?
Few new airports have been built in Europe recently, but two major ones have opened in the last three years at Istanbul and Berlin.
Meanwhile, Polish authorities have envisaged a new airport – not only to replace those around the capital, Warsaw, but to act as a central facility for the whole country, with attendant surface transport connections.
Building has not yet started, but the pandemic has raised questions about what passenger needs will be in the future, while also helping foster local opposition.
Amid confusing passenger forecast data there is uncertainty as to what the principal strategy for the airport will be – passenger or freight – while it is in danger of being overtaken by events anyway as political tensions between east and west escalate.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.