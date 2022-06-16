New Central Polish Airport at a turning point – passenger, cargo, military – or a mix of all three?

Few new airports have been built in Europe recently, but two major ones have opened in the last three years at Istanbul and Berlin.

Meanwhile, Polish authorities have envisaged a new airport – not only to replace those around the capital, Warsaw, but to act as a central facility for the whole country, with attendant surface transport connections.

Building has not yet started, but the pandemic has raised questions about what passenger needs will be in the future, while also helping foster local opposition.

Amid confusing passenger forecast data there is uncertainty as to what the principal strategy for the airport will be – passenger or freight – while it is in danger of being overtaken by events anyway as political tensions between east and west escalate.