New airline players stake claims in South Korea’s long haul market
Two smaller South Korean airlines are expanding the widebody operations they launched the past two years, providing a degree of home-based long haul competition to the dominant Korean airlines.
Air Premia plans to boost its Boeing 787 fleet this year to further its international ambitions, after launching its longest route – to Los Angeles – in Oct-2022. The low cost carrier T’Way has just launched its first long haul route – to Sydney – in Dec-2022, using Airbus A330s that it added in 2022.
These developments have positive aspects for Korean Air, which has been working with regulators in the US and elsewhere to assure them that there is enough competition in these markets to allow its proposed merger with Asiana to go ahead.
The Air Premia and T’Way long haul moves are obviously not enough to shake up South Korea’s overall international market share. However, those moves will be significant on the specific routes they have entered, and both airlines are likely to expand to more international routes.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.