Myanmar international aviation: overcapacity as tourism growth slows
Myanmar has not lived up to expectations, despite rapid growth in passenger traffic since the country opened up six years ago. Visitor growth has slowed significantly over the past couple of years, leading to overcapacity on virtually every international route and low hotel occupancy rates.
The average international load factor in Myanmar was only 60% in 2017. The two largest routes, Yangon to Bangkok and Singapore, had load factors of only 65%, while Myanmar’s only two long haul routes, Yangon to Doha and Dubai, had load factors well below 50%.
Myanmar at one point projected that it would attract 7.5 million visitors by 2020. Given the recent growth rates Myanmar will not even reach 2 million visitors in 2020.
