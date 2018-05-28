Myanmar domestic aviation: big growth potential but too many airlines

Myanmar’s domestic aviation market has grown by 150% this decade and has huge potential. But the market continues to suffer from overcapacity and a lack of profitability.

There are currently nine airlines competing in a domestic market consisting of less than 3 million passengers. One competitor suspended operations in late 2017 and more consolidation seems inevitable.

One of the remaining nine domestic airlines is for sale, and another is looking at selling a stake to AirAsia. However, Myanmar’s airline owners generally remain reluctant to exit and are content to funnel profits from other businesses to cover losses at their airlines.

A shake-up is long overdue but still unlikely. The domestic market is still not able to support the LCC model.