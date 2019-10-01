Munich airport: privatisation proposal gains political support
Several major airports within Germany, including Frankfurt, Hanover and Düsseldorf, are at least privately owned, with there having been a public stock market float in the case of Frankfurt.
Privatisation did not really take off after the government opted for such a programme as long ago as 1982, and most airports continue to be owned by a mixture of state, county and city authorities.
Now a minority party in the Bavarian parliament, the FDP ('Freie Demokratische Partei', Free Democratic Party), which promotes free markets and privatisation, is pushing for the privatisation of Munich Airport – Germany’s second busiest. The proceeds are to be used to set up a venture capital fund and to end the impasse on a third runway, which has been locked for five years.
But it may take more than that to unravel this runway blockade and give Munich the infrastructure it needs.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.