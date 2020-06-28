‘Moving Forward Act’: investment in ageing US airport infrastructure
Several attempts have been made to project some investment, from either the public or private sector, into the U.S’s ageing airport infrastructure, which Donald Trump described as ‘Third World’ standard before his 2016 election. To be fair to Mr Trump, he has tried before, but the political system has beaten him.
Now, within the framework of a proposed ‘Moving Forward Act’ which covers many walks of life, another attempt is being made. And it includes stimuli for solar farms (which can be deployed at airports), air traffic control improvements, and sustainable aviation fuels as well.
This one appears to have cross-party (Republican and Democrat) support, probably fashioned out of the strange times we are in, so it possibly has a better chance of adoption.
