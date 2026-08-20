Middle East turmoil disrupts Jetstar’s growth trajectory, but fleet renewal rolls on
While Jetstar Airways has pared back its planned growth in the middle of 2026, this is not much of a setback in the context of the airline's long-term expansion trend.
The airline has made some selective capacity cuts in its network, in response to the fuel cost spike caused by the Iran conflict.
It has also redeployed some capacity between markets.
Jetstar has been forced to close some short haul international routes, but it has also opened others.
The overall result is a slight dip in capacity year-on-year, versus the airline's original plan for continued capacity growth.
The arrival of new-generation Airbus narrowbodies has helped fuel the longer-term growth trend - and more are in the pipeline to continue its expansion.
But the airline is also demonstrating that it can flex more toward fleet replacement than growth when needed.
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