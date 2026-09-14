Middle East conflict: Aviation is absorbing the shock, but the bill is still rising

The Middle East conflict has not broken the global aviation market. It has done something more consequential: it has exposed how little spare resilience remains in an industry already operating with thin margins, constrained supply and increasingly fragmented demand.

Global passenger traffic returned to growth in Jul-2026, with IATA recording a 0.2% increase in RPKs, but that headline conceals a sharply divided market. Excluding the Middle East, traffic grew 1.2%, while Middle Eastern traffic fell 10%.

The more persistent threat is now moving from geopolitics into economics. Jet fuel reached USD171.01 per barrel in the week to 04-Sep-2026, up 9% in a week, while Brent briefly exceeded USD100 per barrel. Consumer confidence is weakening in the US and remains depressed in Europe, while the cost shock from damaged energy infrastructure could extend into 2027 and 2028.

For airlines, this is no longer principally a crisis-management exercise. It is a test of pricing power, network flexibility and balance-sheet resilience.

As CAPA - Centre for Aviation identifies in the latest issue of its fortnightly Airline Leader Briefing, the winners will not necessarily be those with the lowest costs, but those capable of moving capacity, recovering costs and protecting higher-value demand faster than the shock changes.