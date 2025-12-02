Mexico’s ASUR to acquire Motiva's stake in Latin American airports to be the biggest operator there

ASUR, one of three privatised airport operator groups in Mexico since the late 1990s, has secured a reputation for operations at its nine Mexican airports and also in other selective investments in the Caribbean region as well as in Colombia.

Now it seeks to secure "a stepping stone in its strategy in the region" by acquiring 20 mainly Brazilian airports from CPC, a subsidiary of Motiva (previously CCR), which - only a couple of years ago - seemed about to start its own expansion project for airports in Latin America, but which has since chosen to focus on surface travel infrastructure (road, rail etc.), despite the robust financial performance of its airports.

For its part, ASUR is a respected operator with impressive P&L and balance sheets. It not only runs a tight ship in Mexico, but is also a part-owner in the consortium which operates the San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Puerto Rico, which has witnessed a remarkable turnaround since the consortium, Aerostar, took its concession over a decade ago.

That model is just one benefit ASUR could bring to the table, but while the deal has been signed, it is not yet ratified; it remains subject to antitrust and regulatory approvals, and there could yet be an intervention by other organisations already established in the region and specifically with experience of the Brazilian market.