Mexico City’s ‘new’ airport two thirds complete; government operators

The shock decision three years ago by the incoming President of Mexico to cancel the contract for a new Mexico City airport, even while it was under way, still has reverberations.

The concession to complete a conversion of an alternative airport from military to civil (while the military remains) and to enhance it further by expanding it to handle up to 85 million passengers per annum has been handed to the Ministry of Defence, and the army is doing the construction.

But no decision yet appears to have been made as to how the three airports, which service one of the biggest cities in the world, will work with each other.