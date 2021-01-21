Mexico City’s airports come under centralised control

The consensus is that if a big new hub airport can be financed and constructed, it can serve a major city far better than can any number of existing smaller ones. That was the philosophy in Mexico for two decades regarding a new capital city airport, and popular resistance was eventually overcome to build one.

Then along came a new President (Andrés Manuel López Obrador), AMLO as he is known, who quickly binned the project by way of an unusual referendum in favour of social spending, while authorising the conversion of a military base to be one of three airports that would collectively serve the capital.

Now all three will be managed by the operator of the existing gateway airport, but there does not as yet seem to be a coherent scheme for the way that they will interface with each other.