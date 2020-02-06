Mexico City: the next round in creating a ‘new capital city airport’

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has set a date for the opening of what he refers to as the country's ‘new capital city airport’.

Only a short time ago a headline like that would have referred to the opening of a brand new purpose-built airport in Mexico City, a beacon for the country and a benchmark for other Latin American countries to strive towards. Work had started on it.

But having abandoned that project on cost grounds he was, in fact, referring to the transformation of a military airbase, a project that has become shrouded in controversy.

Meanwhile, the costs of refurbished and ‘transformed’ facilities, together with the written-off costs of the new airport, are making this a very expensive enterprise indeed.

At least the President is confident of an opening date. He’s threatened to stop using his name if it doesn’t open on time. (Not that it would matter – he's known by his initials, AMLO, anyway.)