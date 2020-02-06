Mexico City: the next round in creating a ‘new capital city airport’
Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has set a date for the opening of what he refers to as the country's ‘new capital city airport’.
Only a short time ago a headline like that would have referred to the opening of a brand new purpose-built airport in Mexico City, a beacon for the country and a benchmark for other Latin American countries to strive towards. Work had started on it.
But having abandoned that project on cost grounds he was, in fact, referring to the transformation of a military airbase, a project that has become shrouded in controversy.
Meanwhile, the costs of refurbished and ‘transformed’ facilities, together with the written-off costs of the new airport, are making this a very expensive enterprise indeed.
At least the President is confident of an opening date. He’s threatened to stop using his name if it doesn’t open on time. (Not that it would matter – he's known by his initials, AMLO, anyway.)
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.