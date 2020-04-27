United States still has more than 7.5m seats scheduled for the week (COVID-19 27-Apr-2020)

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s daily Coronavirus and Aviation global update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- United States still has more than 7.5m seats scheduled for the week despite almost 1m cases diagnosed;

- IATA: Passenger confidence key to the post-coronavirus recovery in air travel.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country.

- COVID-19 cases increase by one million in 11 days.