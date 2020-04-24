Mexico capacity expected to drop even further as cases increase (COVID-19 24-Apr-2020)

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s daily Coronavirus and Aviation global update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- Mexico capacity expected to drop even further as cases increase;

- IATA identifies prerequisites for successful restart to air traffic post-coronavirus.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country.

- Italy's mortality rate consistently above 13%, the highest globally;

- USA mortality rate now more than China.