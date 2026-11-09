Mexican carriers continue to face uncertainty on transborder routes as an FAA audit looms large
The bilateral aviation relationship between the US and Mexico has experienced its fair share of turbulence during the last few years ranging from skirmishes around market access to a years-long safety downgrade for Mexico issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration. (FAA)
In the latest developments, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) has lifted restrictions on Mexican carriers operating from Mexico City to the US while the FAA is in the midst of a safety audit that could potentially result in another downgrade for Mexico.
Publicly, Mexican carriers are expressing confidence that a downgrade won't occur next year and are working to capitalise on the DOT's decision to rescind restrictions from Mexico City. But their optimism doesn't guarantee additional volatility won't emerge between US and Mexican aviation authorities in the future.
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