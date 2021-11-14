Mexican airlines: rational behaviour key to accelerated recovery

There is an argument to be made that Mexico could emerge as one of the most dynamic markets in a post-pandemic world. One of its major airlines has essentially had made an exit, another airline is reorganising in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and the country’s two ultra-low cost carriers (ULCCs) have quickly moved to broaden their reach in the marketplace.

If Aeromexico. Viva Aerobus and Volaris can deploy their capacity in a rational manner, Mexico stands to continue its already speedy recovery from the crisis.

At the moment, it looks like domestic capacity at the start of 2022 is trending above 2019 levels, which means there could be some price stimulation necessary to support that growth.