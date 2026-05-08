Mexican airlines exude cautious optimism while working to determine conditions in 1H2026

With the war in Iran reaching its two month mark, airlines are pivoting quickly to make pricing adjustments and monitoring capacity as oil prices hit new highs.

But interestingly, at the same time, there have been few public proclamations of panic among carriers in the Americas. It appears they've accepted that geopolitics will play an outsized role in their operations for the foreseeable future.

Two of Mexico's larger airlines - Aeromexico and Volaris - concluded demand is holding steady against backdrop of fare increases, and for now, are monitoring trends that could influence capacity decisions in the back half of the year.