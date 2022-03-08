Melbourne Airport planning a third runway as passenger forecasts hold firm

As the worst economic effects of the pandemic begin to abate airports are once again considering infrastructure projects and their associated investments.

One such airport is Melbourne Tullamarine, the major gateway to Australia’s second largest city. The airport intends to build a third runway to cope with a projected doubling of passenger volume over the next 20 years. Despite the impacts of the coronavirus, Melbourne airport expects passenger numbers to grow to more than 76 million per annum by 2042.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic the airport often experienced delays in peak periods due to the airport’s congested cross-runway system. A third runway at Melbourne Airport appears to be a preferred option to meet current demands. Especially so because a rail link connecting the airport with the Central Business District has been authorised and preparatory work has begun. The rail link is expected to open in 2029.

The complication there, unlike at Sydney where construction of a second airport is already under way, is that another airport in the southeast part of the Melbourne region has been planned for several years and awaits a resurrection.