Megahubs 2025 – Asia Pacific is the region to watch for growing connectivity

The latest iteration of OAG's Global Megahubs report points to the Asia Pacific region being the one still to watch in respect of connectivity. It dominates the two main 2025 tables (global all business models and LCC only) that are published and critiqued here; Kuala Lumpur's main airport remains the one with the greatest connectivity in the region, the #1 anywhere for low-cost travel, and joint fourth in the global table, the highest ranking one from its region.

Asia Pacific doesn't have it all its own way though.

London Heathrow continues to fly the flag for the old world order as #1 for connectivity globally, and if its third runway ever sees the light of day it may never lose that title. Heathrow's strength is not so much in the number of destinations on offer as the frequencies on those routes.

Istanbul scores highly on routes - the highest number anywhere.

Other European airports do not fare so well though, with airports such as Frankfurt and Amsterdam further down the table on account of a greater influence on them by flight restrictions - especially over Russia.

While only one of the Middle East 'Big 3' airports makes much impact in these tables, Dubai is more notable for its position in the LCC table (5th) than it is for the 'global all business' models table (13th)!

Meanwhile, two Latin American airports fly the flag for a region that is otherwise devoid of representation.