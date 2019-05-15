Meet airline CEOs at CAPA's post-IATA Summit in Seoul
CAPA – Centre for Aviation (CAPA) is returning in 2019 with its Airline CEOs Summit, immediately following the IATA AGM. The event, which boasts the organisation's largest gathering of airline C-level executives, will be held in Seoul, South Korea on 3-4 June 2019.
In 2018, CAPA inaugurated the concept of holding an intimate, high level CEO event immediately following the IATA AGM. Some of the biggest issues related to aviation were discussed and included topics such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Together with a light-hearted dinner, hosted by CNN’s Richard Quest, this event was both entertaining and informative.
This year's Summit will also embrace a special Open Forum on NDC and beyond, as distribution changes disrupt the process of selling transportation.
In 2019, the Airline CEOs in Seoul event by CAPA will again take advantage of the presence of a wide range of airline and other aviation CEOs who rarely appear in South Korea.
CAPA Executive Chairman Peter Harbison said: “Our Airline CEOs event is a must attend for aviation leaders across the globe seeking to share ideas new ideas and those looking to gain unfettered access to CEOs of the world’s leading airlines. Make sure you join us in Seoul for an unforgettable event.”
The Summit will consist of a range of key airline CEO updates; an informal CEO dinner, with an entertaining CAPA-style debate, with no media present; and a full day of very high level, thought provoking discussions on the key issues facing the industry.
Why is this Summit so important?
CAPA Summits have the highest rate of C-level executives represented of any aviation event globally. For the 2019 Airline CEOs event in Seoul we have already confirmed a range of key industry people - with many more still to confirm.
This offers a unique forum for the highest level of discussion and debate in a highly informal environment.
Senior level speakers include:
- AACO, Secretary General, Abdul Wahab Teffaha
- AirAsia X Malaysia, CEO, Benyamin Ismail
- Air Lease Corporation, Executive Chairman, Steven Udvar-Hazy
- Air Vanuatu, CEO, Derek Nice
- airBaltic, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Martin Gauss
- British Airways, CEO, Alex Cruz
- ctrip, CEO, Jane Sun
- Embraer, President & CEO, Commercial Aviation, John Slattery
- European Commission, Director General Mobility and Transport, Henrik Hololei
- Fly Arystan, CEO, Tim Jordan
- Flybe, CEO, Christine Ourmières-Widener
- Gulf Air, CEO, Krešimir Kučko
- Kenya Airways, Group Managing Director & CEO, Sebastian Mikosz
- KLM, President & CEO, Pieter Elbers
- LOT Polish Airlines, CEO, Rafał Milczarksi
- oneworld Alliance, CEO, Rob Gurney
- SAS, CEO, Rickard Gustafson
- South African Airways, CEO, Vuyani Jarana
- SpiceJet, Chairman & MD, Ajay Singh
- Spring Airlines, Chairman, Stephen Wang
- Star Alliance, CEO, Jeffrey Goh
- Travelport, President & CEO, Gordon Wilson
- and more to come!
Key themes: China ("will it eat our lunch?") and the State of the Aircraft market, plus NDC special feature with 20+ corporate travel buyers in attendance
Key Agenda Highlights:
Day 1: Twilight Session
Global Aviation Outlook 2019: Finding a way through stormy waters
Day 2 of the Summit, 4 June, will include sessions on
- Looking East – An update on China’s travel industry, including an informative keynote on China’s travel industry, as the world looks to Asia for inspiration and growth, from ctrip, CEO, Jane Sun
- The State of the Aircraft Market: Fleet orders and deliveries outlook
- Looking to Asia for inspiration and growth
Special Open Forum on NDC and beyond
On the afternoon of Day 2, this special interactive Open Forum, open to all sectors of the industry will offer a unique opportunity to provide a greater understanding of the intricacies of how the NDC proposition is progressing and how different sectors and airlines are being affected.
