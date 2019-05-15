Meet airline CEOs at CAPA's post-IATA Summit in Seoul

In 2019, the Airline CEOs in Seoul event by CAPA will again take advantage of the presence of a wide range of airline and other aviation CEOs who rarely appear in South Korea.

CAPA Executive Chairman Peter Harbison said: “Our Airline CEOs event is a must attend for aviation leaders across the globe seeking to share ideas new ideas and those looking to gain unfettered access to CEOs of the world’s leading airlines. Make sure you join us in Seoul for an unforgettable event.”

The Summit will consist of a range of key airline CEO updates; an informal CEO dinner, with an entertaining CAPA-style debate, with no media present; and a full day of very high level, thought provoking discussions on the key issues facing the industry.

Why is this Summit so important?

CAPA Summits have the highest rate of C-level executives represented of any aviation event globally. For the 2019 Airline CEOs event in Seoul we have already confirmed a range of key industry people - with many more still to confirm.

This offers a unique forum for the highest level of discussion and debate in a highly informal environment.

Senior level speakers include:

Key themes: China ("will it eat our lunch?") and the State of the Aircraft market, plus NDC special feature with 20+ corporate travel buyers in attendance

Key Agenda Highlights:

Day 1: Twilight Session

Global Aviation Outlook 2019: Finding a way through stormy waters

Day 2 of the Summit, 4 June, will include sessions on

Looking East – An update on China’s travel industry, including an informative keynote on China’s travel industry, as the world looks to Asia for inspiration and growth, from ctrip , CEO, Jane Sun

, CEO, Jane Sun The State of the Aircraft Market: Fleet orders and deliveries outlook

Looking to Asia for inspiration and growth

Special Open Forum on NDC and beyond

On the afternoon of Day 2, this special interactive Open Forum, open to all sectors of the industry will offer a unique opportunity to provide a greater understanding of the intricacies of how the NDC proposition is progressing and how different sectors and airlines are being affected.

This special interactive Open Forum, open to all sectors of the industry will offer a unique opportunity to provide a greater understanding of the intricacies of how the NDC proposition is progressing and how different sectors and airlines are being affected.

To register for this ground breaking event, visit CAPA Airline CEOs in Seoul & Gala Dinner.

CAPA - Centre for Aviation (CAPA) is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, news, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments.

Established in 1990, CAPA’s platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change. CAPA’s global C-level and corporate travel summits are held in key aviation markets around the world, attracting executive level speakers, attendees and leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry.

Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and passion, along with providing CAPA Members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight. For more information and details on CAPA Membership and CAPA Events, please visit centreforaviation.com. CAPA is part of Aviation Week Network, a division of Informa PLC, and is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world.

About Informa Exhibitions

CAPA is now part of Informa PLC. Informa Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC, enables communities across the globe to engage, experience and do business by providing them with powerful platforms to connect across key regions and market verticals. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and customer first approach, provides Informa Exhibitions’ customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets, both digitally and face-to-face, 365 days of the year.



For media enquiries please contact:

Daniella Baxter

Head of Marketing

CAPA – Centre for Aviation

P: +61 2 9241 3200

dbaxter@centreforaviation.com