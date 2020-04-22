Virgin Australia capacity bottoms out as voluntary administration announced (COVID-19 22-Apr-2020)

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s daily Coronavirus and Aviation global update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- Virgin Australia capacity bottoms out as voluntary administration announced;

- South Korea extends special travel advisory until late May-2020 amid coronavirus crisis.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country.

- US has its largest daily increase with almost 38,000 diagnosed in 24 hours.