Malaysia Airlines poised for widebody order as fleet renewal plans accelerate

With its traffic recovery progressing well, Malaysia Airlines is returning its focus to its longer-term needs – including fleet renewal.

The airline is preparing to take a major step in this direction with an upcoming order for widebody aircraft to replace its Airbus A330 fleet.

Although all airlines have been dealt a severe financial blow by the COVID-19 pandemic, replacement of older aircraft cannot be ignored. An increasing number of airlines are now planning aircraft orders to align with their revised strategies.

Malaysia Airlines was one of many Asia-Pacific airlines to undertake a major restructuring exercise during the COVID-19 crisis. As part of this, the company decided to phase out its Airbus A380 fleet and has also made some changes to its narrowbody order book. The next step is addressing its A330 replacement needs.

The completion of the restructuring has improved Malaysia Airlines’ financial viability. This has allowed it to make significant progress on its widebody order plans, and the airline is very close to securing a deal with Boeing or Airbus.