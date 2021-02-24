Madrid Barajas airport: cross-sector teamwork for a sustainable hub
The non-financial factors of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) increasingly dominate boardroom thinking about material risks and growth opportunities, and the air transport industry is no exception. Indeed, those factors are at the forefront, as everything the industry does is now measured in terms of emissions.
In Spain, representatives from across the industry have come together in a government-sponsored attempt to boost the Spanish aeronautical sector while placing Madrid as a global hub for both passengers and cargo, with particular respect to Latin American markets.
At the same time, sustainable working practices and new industries will be introduced in a sort of ecological airport city environment.
It is an ambitious project, involving both the public and private sectors, and the investment requirement is a heavy one.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.