Madrid Barajas airport: cross-sector teamwork for a sustainable hub

The non-financial factors of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) increasingly dominate boardroom thinking about material risks and growth opportunities, and the air transport industry is no exception. Indeed, those factors are at the forefront, as everything the industry does is now measured in terms of emissions.

In Spain, representatives from across the industry have come together in a government-sponsored attempt to boost the Spanish aeronautical sector while placing Madrid as a global hub for both passengers and cargo, with particular respect to Latin American markets.

At the same time, sustainable working practices and new industries will be introduced in a sort of ecological airport city environment.

It is an ambitious project, involving both the public and private sectors, and the investment requirement is a heavy one.