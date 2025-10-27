Lufthansa and Ryanair cut Germany capacity due to high aviation location costs

Lufthansa, Germany's biggest airline, is reported to be reducing its domestic network in the coming winter schedule by around 100 weekly flights.

Ryanair is cutting more than 800,000 seats from Germany this winter.

Both moves follow calls by the German Aviation Association (BDL) for the nation's coalition government to support its competitiveness as an aviation location through tax relief.

Germany's coalition government agreed to reduce aviation taxes when it took office in Apr-2025. However, it has rowed back from this commitment as a result of budget pressures - in spite of widespread dismay from the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, Germany continues to slip behind other major European markets in its post-pandemic recovery.