Los Angeles prepares for 2028 Olympic Games: part two – domestic traffic key to LAX’s performance

At airports across the US plans are being drawn up – if they didn’t exist already – for new infrastructure at airports as passenger numbers continue to rise.

Many of the main gateways and hubs will try to take advantage of funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) on top of previous infrastructure laws that have been passed in the last two years, although the total pot doesn’t amount to that much for airports. As CAPA has previously reported, the airports’ representative organisation, ACI, continues to call for more.

One of those airports is Los Angeles International (LAX) – currently easily in the world’s top 10 by passenger numbers and where there are numerous schemes under way or on the drawing board, including a new terminal as the city prepares to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

LAX is looking to the BIL to cover some of the funding, but does not seem to wish to go down the public-partnership (P3) route that it has used successfully for non-terminal infrastructure.

This is part two of a two-part report.