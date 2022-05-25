London’s Elizabeth Rail line opens at last – linking Heathrow Airport but not London City

In many parts of the world airports are being connected to rail services to create public transport hybrid journeys and avoiding the motor car (which is in the process of being phased out if it isn’t electric).

In London one such project, which was first conceived in the 1980s, is about to come to fruition. The Elizabeth Line will serve a multitude of functions, delivering commuters, business and leisure travellers and foreign visitors along different sections of its 120 km length.

Although the Elizabeth line was not built expressly to connect with any airport, London Heathrow Airport is distinctly a part of the network – even though there is already a ‘Heathrow Express’ rail service to Paddington Station. But London City Airport has not been included in it, even though there used to be a rail station there and the airport lies very close to the line.

Such political short-sightedness could have implications for a government that has already burned its bridges by promising to ‘level up’ the regions, partly by way of promised transport infrastructure that has not materialised.