London City Airport: few passengers; big (but sustainable) plans

All airports, whether they have an existing master plan in place or not, are having to think quickly on their feet as the pandemic unfolds.

One of them is the highly specialised London City Airport, which closed down entirely for a time in 2020. During that period it completed infrastructure projects which were already under way.

The airport also put into place a master plan based on a consulting exercise from 2019. It is one that results in very little additional infrastructure being built, well into the next decade, and an unerring focus on the sustainability of what there is already.

It could well become the new mantra for airports generally.