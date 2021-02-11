London City Airport: few passengers; big (but sustainable) plans
All airports, whether they have an existing master plan in place or not, are having to think quickly on their feet as the pandemic unfolds.
One of them is the highly specialised London City Airport, which closed down entirely for a time in 2020. During that period it completed infrastructure projects which were already under way.
The airport also put into place a master plan based on a consulting exercise from 2019. It is one that results in very little additional infrastructure being built, well into the next decade, and an unerring focus on the sustainability of what there is already.
It could well become the new mantra for airports generally.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.