Loganair leads the way to zero emissions with ZeroAvia hydrogen engines
Loganair expects to be one of the first passenger airlines in the world to deploy new propulsion technology for zero emissions flights by the early 2030s, or sooner. It plans to use hydrogen technology developed by ZeroAvia.
Loganair aims to retrofit its existing DHC-6-400 Twin Otter turboprops, which famously land on the beach on the island of Barra, with a ZeroAvia hydrogen-electric power unit.
The aims of the UK's largest regional airline complement the technology and development timeline of ZeroAvia, among the leaders in applying hydrogen fuel cell technology to power aviation. Moreover, ZeroAvia plans to build a manufacturing facility close to Loganair's Glasgow Airport headquarters.
