Leaving the building. Peter Harbison signing off from CAPA

I started in aviation on 03-Mar-1969.

That year 289 million people travelled on scheduled commercial international and domestic airlines, a 10% increase on the previous year, but substantially below the ten-year average rate.

By 2019, that number had increased to 4.5 billion, although by now the growth rate was now more sedate.

I can’t claim the credit (or blame) for that proliferation, but it goes some way to illustrating the dynamism associated with the industry over five decades that I’ve enjoyed following.

In winding up, there are so many people in this astonishing industry I must thank for all their support and for making life such fun and so stimulating over the past 50+ years.

In the new year I’ll try to get around to sending you a personal message, but in the meantime, thanks again and – love what you do!

I leave CAPA in the capable hands of Aviation Week Network & Informa PLC, a remarkably human company under the inspired leadership of Stephen Carter.

Although being a beach bum and enjoying family time occupy a lot of my time now, I’m also embarked on writing a book about…airlines. Oh, and I’d like to help do a bit to save the planet.

Best wishes for the holiday season, hopefully freer and more enjoyable than the difficult past couple of years – and here’s to 2023 and a bright future!

Peter Harbison