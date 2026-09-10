Latin America’s aviation growth is becoming more challenging to convert into profit
Latin America has emerged from the post-pandemic recovery with one of the aviation industry's strongest demand profiles, but the region is entering a more complicated phase.
IATA's latest data shows Latin American and Caribbean airline traffic still expanding materially faster than the global market: Jul-2026 RPKs increased 6.1%, following 1.5% growth in Jun-2026 and 6.1% in May-2026.
Yet the industry's own forecast has become more cautious. IATA now expects regional demand to grow 5.0% in 2026 against 3.3% capacity growth, while regional airline profitability is forecast to deteriorate to a 2.1% net margin.
Latin America has plenty of demand, but demand alone does not solve its structural problems: currency volatility, high funding costs, fuel exposure, constrained infrastructure and a passenger base more sensitive to fares than those in wealthier markets.
Brazil is demonstrating the scale of the opportunity, while Panama, Colombia, Mexico and the Caribbean are reshaping regional connectivity through powerful hubs and growing cross-border flows. Meanwhile, airlines are becoming more disciplined about where capacity is deployed.
The next chapter will not be defined by whether Latin America grows. It will be defined by whether its airlines can turn rapid traffic growth into durable returns.
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